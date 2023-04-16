Reports: Multiple people injured after a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Alabama, according to reports.
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Alabama, according to reports.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple people have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

