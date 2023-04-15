Grand Valley Crematory has license suspended

A Grand Valley funeral home is in hot water after a recent license suspension.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Valley funeral home is in hot water after a recent license suspension.

Grand Valley Crematory in Montrose, doing business as Grand Valley Funeral Homes, had a license suspension enacted on March 13th, 2023.

Grand Valley Funeral Homes have three locations, two in Grand Junction and one in Montrose.

Upon further investigation, there is a license suspension report on the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) website for Grand Valley Crematory.

After looking through the initial report, there is an order of summary showing a list of investigated materials.

In it, DORA officials reviewed a complaint and report of investigation regarding Grand Valley Crematory’s failure to possess a mortuary refrigerator on site and failed to refrigerate human remains within 24 hours of taking custody of them.

Officials also found Grand Valley Crematory to be in deliberate violation of the Mortuary Science Code.

We have reached out the funeral home owner and are waiting to hear back.

