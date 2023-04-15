FEMA approves millions for Marshall Fire recovery efforts

By Hannah Hickman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - FEMA has approved $4.3 million for Marshall Fire recovery efforts.

Funding from FEMA covered 90% of recovery project costs. Louisville has already received over one million dollars from FEMA to provide life, safety, and health support.

That funding covered emergency operation centers, search and rescue operations, firefighting efforts, and testing the city’s water supply.

FEMA also gave nearly $3 million to Superior for its reservoir that sustained damage from the fire.

Victims of the Marshall Fire are still in the process of rebuilding their homes, some have yet to be able to.

