Clouds clearing overnight leading to plenty of sunshine for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

New Rainfall Record:

Grand Junction achieved a new record on Thursday, April 14, with rainfall totals at 0.64 inches. The previous record, set back in 1988, had a total of 0.44 inches. So, we are adding a new record to the books for Grand Junction.

Our next 24 hours:

Ongoing weather will continue tonight, impacting most of the High Country with snowfall. However, there is still a chance for the valleys to receive another round of light-scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will continue throughout the Western Slope before clearing during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Temperatures return to what they felt during winter, sitting at or below freezing. In Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will sit in the lower thirties to upper twenties.

The Weekend:

By the start of the weekend, temperatures will barely improve for most locations across the Western Slope. Grand Junction and Montrose’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower fifties. Nevertheless, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday, which will carry over into our Sunday.

We will feel a big jump on Sunday, with Grand Junction and Montrose rising over ten degrees to the upper to mid-sixties.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.