Spring runoff in Mesa County

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are monitoring the snowpack in the high country.

Mesa County is expecting a high spring runoff due to the higher-than-normal snow this winter, with the potential for increased flooding.

The county wants to remind residents about flood insurance. That’s available to anybody in the community, whether you live within the city jurisdiction, county jurisdiction, or in the floodplain or not in floodplain.

“Things that people should make sure that they look at if we know that flooding is going to be happening, is video, all of your household items inside and out, take really good pictures and documentations raise everything up higher and higher and shelves and elevate anything that you can in your house if you’re worried about it flooding,” said Carrie Gudorf, regulatory programs manager at Mesa County.

