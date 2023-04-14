Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Neighbors shared video and pictures with us of a wreck that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail Thursday.
Officers say they spotted a car without license plates and tried to get the driver to stop. Instead they told us the driver sped off. Officers say they later found he had crashed into a parked car in the area of N 23rd and Texas. Investigators say the wreck seriously injured a woman in the car.
Neighbors say the driver, 22 year old Dylan Upchurch, got out of the car and went into a neighbor’s yard. Neighbors recorded video of officers pulling their service weapons and Upchurch being ordered to lie down on the road. Police say Upchurch faces a laundry list of charges. On the list:
- Vehicular Assault While Driving in a Reckless Manner
- Vehicular Eluding
- Reckless Driving
- DUI
- Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Owner Required to Have Motor Vehicle Insurance
- Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign
- Vehicle had No Plate Attached
- Failed to Obtain Registration
- Drove Vehicle when Seat Belt Not in Use by Driver
- Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Owner Required to Have Motor Vehicle Insurance
- Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign
- Vehicle had No Plate Attached
- Failed to Obtain Registration
- Drove Vehicle when Seat Belt Not in Use by Driver
The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. There is no further information available at this time.
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.