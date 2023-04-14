Rain and snow arriving tonight and throughout the day on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

Our next weather maker has already arrived on the Western Slope, and throughout the remainder of the evening, temperatures will stay warm enough for scattered showers to continue. Some of our mountains will see the transition into snowfall by the overnight hours when the cold front moves over and chills our temperatures.

The valleys will see primary rain even after the cold front moves through because temperatures will remain above freezing. Temperatures for our Friday in Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the mid to lower fifties. By the afternoon, the valleys will wrap up any remaining rainfall, while the mountains will continue to experience scattered snow showers throughout the day and into Saturday evening.

Snowfall Totals:

Most of our mountains will have snowfall totals ranging from one to two or two to four inches. However, some areas along the Continental Divide could have totals nearing the ten-inch mark, with localized amounts reaching around one foot. However, this will be likely for elevations ten-thousand feet and higher.

The Weekend:

We start the weekend on the chilly side for most locations, but skies will open up, leading to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will sit in the upper fifties for Grand Junction, and Montrose will continue to remain in the lower fifties. On Sunday, we will significantly rise in our temperatures as Grand Junction and Montrose will rise to the upper to mid-sixties and sit under sunny skies.

We will continue this warming trend leading to next week’s start as temperatures hover in the lower seventies. Snowmelt during this time will be a factor and contributor to localized flooding in specific locations.

