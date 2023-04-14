Proposed Fruita boundary change

Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Front building of Fruita Monument High School
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the agenda for a proposed boundary change.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 demographer will present the proposed boundary change for middle school students living in the Appleton Elementary attendance area.

Superintendent Brian Hill explains the board wants to explore the grade configuration in the Fruita area so it matches the rest of the district.

Currently, students in grades sixth and seventh attend Redlands Middle School, eighth and ninth graders attend Fruita 8/9 School, and 10th through 12th graders attend Fruita Monument High School.

So instead of attending Fruita schools, students could potentially attend schools within the Grand Junction area.

”So this is actually work that started a few years ago where we changed boundaries in the Redlands area to pull some families and students out of that Fruita feeder pattern into the Grand Junction feeder pattern. So this is just a continuation of that work,” said Hill.

The meeting will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at R5 High School. We’ll make sure to bring you an update.

