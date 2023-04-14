In Montrose County, no new flooding developments while water recedes in some areas

sandbags
sandbags(kkco)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose county has indicated that there are no new flooding developments, and water has receded in some areas.

Montrose county has sandbag stations active at the vacant lot on the southwest corner of the San Juan Bypass and Park Ave in Montrose and the county’s shop in Olathe. There is also a sandbag station at Heritage Estates in Montrose.

County crews will continue sandbag filling efforts and monitoring all day, but the cooler temperatures have been slowing down the mountain run-off. The only road closure that remains in effect is Y11/River Road in the West End.

We will keep you updated online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulences and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
Emergency crews race to multi-vehicle wreck in Clifton area
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose county braces for flooding
Bob Scott RV's closed up lot
Court documents shed more light on complaints against RV dealer
After a mostly cloudy but dry day, rain and snow starts popping up over the Western Slope into...
Wet, cool, and unsettled weather moving in

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues, left, collects the puck as Winnipeg Jets right wing...
Avs beat Jets 4-2, remain in control of Central Division
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Spring runoff in Mesa County
Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Proposed Fruita boundary change
Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose county braces for flooding