More people speaking out against RV dealer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two more people are coming forward with their story, after they say Bob Scott R.V’s Inc. never delivered on their promises after purchasing trailers.

Getting a trailer was supposed to be an exciting experience, but for these two, in the end it was anything but.

A woman named Venessia Roberts, said she and her husband bought their trailer from Bob Scott R.V’s in July, 2022 on consignment. The couple took out a loan, completed the paperwork, picked up the R.V. and took it home.

“They were a big business, and we figured we could trust them,” said Roberts. “So we went to Bob Scott R.V.”

But according to Roberts, they were never given the paperwork to get the trailer registered.

“Every time we call ‘yeah, we’re real busy, we’re real busy,” or they wouldn’t answer the phone,” said Roberts. Finally, one of the ladies answered the phone, and she said, what, we’ll just put them in the mail.”

However, Roberts said, that paperwork never came, and in January, 2023 her husband drove to Bob Scott R.V, hoping to sort it out.

“My husband went out to get the paperwork, since it did not get mailed to us,” said Roberts. “See about getting paperwork for the tags, and they were closed.”

Roberts said she saw a previous story on KJCT News 8, about a woman who never money from the company, after selling her trailer on consignment. Roberts worried the trailer she bought may have come from someone who never got the money they were owed.

“My husband, I question because we haven’t been able to register it,” said Roberts. “We did get this one from consignment. We don’t want to have something that we’re not supposed to have.”

Another couple also bought a trailer from Bob Scott R.V. on consignment. In their case though, they claim they never got the trailer.

“When it first happened., we were thinking, golly, were we really naïve that we look past something or the red flags,” said Scott Stockley.

Stockley and his wife began looking at trailers last fall. He said they knew they wanted to get a new one, and at that point in the year, it was a good time.

“We made an offer, through Bob’s to go to the consigner, they counter offered, we agreed on a deal,” said Stockley. “And then we set up everything.”

According to Stockley, in late December, he wired the money directly to Bob Scott R.V. and set up a time to pick it up in January. But when pickup date came, he said nobody was onsite at the dealer, and the gates were locked up. He said he managed to get ahold of the salesman he worked with, Cameron Saccomanno, but he stated he no longer worked there. Once the initial shock wore off, Stockley said he called the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

“The thing that I don’t know for sure, because I haven’t been able to find out from the sheriff yet, is whether the account that we wired to is indeed a Bob Scott account,” said Stockley “I mean, I’m assuming it is. But it could have been one of these other individuals.”

Stockley said he and his wife were looking to replace their old trailer and were excited about getting the new one.

“It’s a helpless feeling for us,” said Stockley. “I don’t want to sound overdramatic, but they kind of stole our dream. It’s one of those things that happens to other people you read about in the news. And now it’s ‘Oh, I’m the guy in the news that this happened to,’ And it is it’s a tough, tough, helpless feeling.”

As KJCT News 8 reported before, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating 13 to 15 different cases regarding Bob Scott R.V. The sheriff’s office spokesperson, Wendy Likes said their lead investigator is working with members from the Property Crimes Unit, which investigates felony-level financial crimes.

KJCT News 8 also made several phone calls to Chris Bratager, who worked as the company’s financial officer. We’ve not heard back. We also knocked on the owner, Mike Singer’s door, but nobody answered.

For other previous coverage of this story, please visit:

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.