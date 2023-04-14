Montrose county braces for flooding

Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose flooding graphic(KKCO)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Spring runoff came a week early than anticipated.

While Montrose county officials have stayed prepared, they say they’re nervous for this flood season.

The plateau has nearly double the amount of snow water this year than in 2019.

About 44 inches of water is starting to make it’s way down the mountain.

So far, officials say the flooding is contained to areas like 6355 road and Oak Grove neighborhood.

Free sand bags and sand bagging stations are available at the south-west corner of Park avenue and the Sand Juan bypass.

Here’s what you can do to assist flood management and keep your property safe.

“Keep your ditches clean, keep your culverts clean, and also we’re offering free filled sandbags. If they feel that there’s a need for that, to do some shoring then come get some of the sandbags,” says Scott Hopkins the Montrose county emergency manager.

Emergency responders are focused on road and bridge safety, so they encourage you to take all precautions needed to stay safe.

Remember the five P’s:

Have a plan, grab your prescriptions, photos, pets, and personal items on the ready.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
THIS IS NEAR COLORADO SPRINGS... AROUND WOODLAND PARK. THE RAMPART RANGE FIRE IS ABOUT 20 ACRES...
Wildfire ignites near Woodland Park
Ambulences and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
Emergency crews race to multi-vehicle wreck in Clifton area
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish

Latest News

Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Spring runoff in Mesa County
Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Proposed Fruita boundary change
Ambulences and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
Emergency crews race to multi-vehicle wreck in Clifton area
Bob Scott RV's closed up lot
Court documents shed more light on complaints against RV dealer