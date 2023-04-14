Mesa County Public Health talks National Public Health Week

Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations(KKCO)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - National Public Health Week wrapped up last week and Mesa County Public Health stopped by our studio to discuss how critical their work is to our community.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for MCPH says, “we’re just here to coordinate community efforts to address gaps in certain issues. We know that 50 percent of graduating seniors don’t have a plan for what’s next, so we will work with partners in education to try to address that.”

For more information about Mesa County Public Health, you can call them at 970-248-6900.

