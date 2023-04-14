Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:15 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

