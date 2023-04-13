SNAP application backlog lessens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The months long backlog of supplemental nutrition assistance program applications has dwindled.

Melissa Schierland, the economic assistance division director, said when she started her position the backlog of applications was as far out as June. Since she has started the number of days has shortened to about four weeks out from processing applications.

Schierland said she attributes the work her staff has put in to cut down on the backlog of applications.

“Our so our staff has been working tirelessly, and we started mandatory overtime, the end of February. Our staff has been working evenings, weekends to catch up.” Schierland said.

A big reason why the backlog occurred in the first place was due to a lack of skilled workers and an increase in applications. Due to this, the department has since hired more workers to prevent such a massive backlog from happening again in the future.

“With the addition of 17 new staff, we have also started a customer service team, which is a public facing team that is here to answer questions answered live calls, and to process those expedited food applications timely.” Schierland said.

Schierland also said they have 30 days to process food assistance applications unless they fall into an expedited criteria for an emergency case.

