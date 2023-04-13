Protestors want Colorado lawmakers to hold utility companies accountable

Protestors at the state capitol said not enough is being done
If your wallet felt the strain from utility bills this winter, you aren't alone.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Utility bills hit budget-breaking highs this winter, blowing past what some Coloradans could feasibly afford. As a result, several advocacy groups and utility customers rallied on the steps of the state capitol and called for action.

Holding up signs, the protesters encouraged state lawmakers to hold utility companies accountable for rising utility costs. They said they were thankful for the special committee formed to hear testimony about the high costs last month, but protestors say it isn’t enough.

“It’s really important, from a ratepayer perspective, that the state does more to reduce its reliance on gas if we want to help people with utility bills as we go into next winter,” said Danny Katz with the CO Public Interest Research Group.

The Colorado General Assembly runs until May 6, leaving about two more weeks to introduce and pass new legislation.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
THIS IS NEAR COLORADO SPRINGS... AROUND WOODLAND PARK. THE RAMPART RANGE FIRE IS ABOUT 20 ACRES...
Wildfire ignites near Woodland Park
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish
The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the...
Target announces dates for next car seat trade-in event

Latest News

WE'VE HAD A LOT OF VIEWERS CONTACT US ASKING HOW THEY CAN FILE AN AUTO COMPLAINT .
Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division
Oil and gas graphic
New ballot initiative could start phasing out oil and gas in Colorado as early as 2030
A NEW LOOK FOR THE MESA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AIMED AT HELPING PEOPLE FOCUS ON ISSUES THAT...
Mesa County Public Health unveils shiny new look for its website
Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose County hit with flooding