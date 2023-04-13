Next weather maker arrives Thursday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

Cloud cover will continue to hang around the Western Slope throughout our Thursday. Winds will remain breezy and will start to taper off overnight. Temperatures will remain comfortable for Grand Junction and Montrose, in the mid to lower sixties leading to the midnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will fall into Grand Junction and Montrose’s lower fifties and mid-forties.

Throughout most of our Thursday, conditions will remain dry and overcast skies will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the lower seventies to upper sixties for Grand Junction and Montrose. Winds will stay breezy, with most of our valleys experiencing wind gusts up to thirty miles per hour (mph). Some areas in the High Country could get up to fifty mph. The gusty winds result from a strong cold front approaching the state that will also bring along our next weather maker.

Our Next Weather Maker:

Thursday night will usher in our next rain and snowmaker. The valleys are going to receive rain while the mountains will get snowfall. Snowfall will intensify overnight for the higher elevations in the Sawatch Range.

By Friday, most of this weather maker will impact portions of the state. The valleys will have rainfall conclude around the afternoon hour as snowfall continues for the mountains as it progresses eastward. Most rain and snow will sit along the Foothills and Front Range by evening.

With this next weather maker, a cold front will pass through the Western Slope, and temperatures will drop dramatically for most locations. For Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will sit in the upper to lower fifties.

The Weekend:

The weekend will be dry and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. As a result, temperatures will improve again for some locations like Grand Junction. However, some, like Montrose, will remain on the cooler side. Temperatures on Saturday will sit in the lower sixties for Grand Junction and mid-fifties for Montrose. By Sunday, these temperatures will rise to the upper sixties for both locations.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.