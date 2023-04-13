Montrose County hit with flooding

Flooding is expected across a lot of Colorado this spring as record snowpack turns into record snowmelt.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Spring runoff is starting fast and hard for Colorado, with flooding expected in much of Colorado near a waterway.

Flooding hit multiple parts of Montrose County Wednesday, and is expected to continue. Road and bridge crews worked to stabilize roads, clear ditches, and divert excess water.

If you live in a low-lying area, near creeks or a river, or in a flood plain, officials say that you may want to pick up some sandbags. You can get them for free from the city and county.

Sandbags can be picked up at the southwest corner of Park Avenue and the San Juan Bypass, across from the city’s public works shop.

