Meals on Wheels see influx of clients

Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emergency SNAP benefits officially expired in March, and recipients of SNAP emergency allotment benefits noticed a reduction in their monthly benefits.

In Mesa County, there’s an increase in the number of seniors that need food assistance after the Department of Human Services estimates an average reduction of $90 per person each month.

Amanda De Bock, director of Meals on Wheels Mesa County, says inflation and demand spikes are putting the nonprofit in a tough spot. Right now, it’s spending 19 percent more per person on food than it was last year, and it’s only getting worse.

“When I first took over the program six years ago, we were serving about $100,000 meals a year,” said De Bock. “We’ve served well over 206,000 already this year. So the need is always increasing whether you have the SNAP benefits difference or not.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far and the first time we've reached 80 degrees....
Cold front brings cooler air, wind, and rain

Latest News

Tamarisk beetles are turning trees brown in the valley.
Tamarisk killing beetles
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef...
US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
Grand Junction defends city election cure process
Page 1
City response to Diane Schwenke's letter