Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division

Curious how to submit your own complaint against an auto company? So are many others. Here's a step-by-step guide for the process.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After we broke the story on Red Rock Auto accruing over a dozen complaints, a lot of viewers and readers contacted us asking how they can file an auto complaint.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. The first thing to do is head to the the Auto Industry Division’s website by clicking this link.
  2. Once on their webpage, navigate to the “Filing a Complaint” page.
  3. Next, review the types of complaints and make sure yours falls under its jurisdiction.
  4. Continue scrolling down the page to the “File a Complaint” section, where each step and form you must complete is listed before moving forward.

Once you’ve done this, all that’s left to do is wait.

