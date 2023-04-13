Emergency crews race to multi-vehicle wreck in Clifton area

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM MDT
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Paramedics are being paged to the 200 block of 32 Road for reports of a car breaking through a fence, hitting a tree, and then ending up inside a house.

More than one car is involved and up to seven people may be injured, according to scanner traffic.

We know traffic is backed up so you might want to plan to avoid the 200-300 block of 32 Road.

We have a crew on the way and will update you when we know more.

This story is still developing, and more details will be released as they become available.

