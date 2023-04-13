Destroy the Dam: An alternate approach to the Colorado River problem

The Glen Canyon Dam will likely be rendered high and dry if nothing is done.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE, Ariz. (KJCT) - If you’ve lived anywhere in the western US, chances are you used power generated by hydroelectric dams along the Colorado River.

Hydropower accounts for more than 22 percent of all electricity generated in the western region, but the ongoing drought will shut down the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell unless action is taken to save it.

Even after an above-average season of snowfall, the water levels at Lake Powell are only expected to rise about six percent. A drop in the bucket against the driest period in over a thousand years.

Water levels have dropped so low that turbines in the dam could soon be left high and dry, rendering them useless. The Bureau of Reclamation proposed digging new tunnels around the dam to restore the flow of the river, then moving the turbines down to ground level.

Gary Wockner, a member of the non-profit group Save the Colorado, says the plan would effectively bypass the dam and keep the reservoir permanently low and unable to fill.

“It makes no sense to manage the entire Colorado River system to generate electricity because you can generate electricity in all sorts of other ways,” said Wockner. His organization supports a different approach.

“So we actually think they should decommission the dam and tear it down rather than trying to drill massive holes in it using this sort of Hail Mary approach to keep the turbines spinning to create hydropower.”

Wockner said there will never again be enough water in the Colorado River system to support two dams. The idea is that if the Glen Canyon Dam is eliminated, it could prop up Lake Mead at the cost of draining Lake Powell.

He says that would allow the water levels behind the Hoover dam to build while also bringing dramatic improvements to the overall health of the Colorado River system.

“So there’s a huge opportunity here to right some historic environmental wrongs and perhaps make more logical sense about how we manage the entire river system,” said Wockner.

The Glen Canyon Dam bypass plan is just one of many solutions the Bureau of Reclamation has proposed to save the power plant, but no projects are close to being approved.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
THIS IS NEAR COLORADO SPRINGS... AROUND WOODLAND PARK. THE RAMPART RANGE FIRE IS ABOUT 20 ACRES...
Wildfire ignites near Woodland Park
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish
The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the...
Target announces dates for next car seat trade-in event

Latest News

File - police lights
Emergency crews race to multi-vehicle wreck in Clifton area
Bob Scott RV's closed up lot
Court documents shed more light on complaints against RV dealer
Colorado Mesa University hosts media literacy panel
Colorado Mesa University hosts media literacy panel
WE'VE HAD A LOT OF VIEWERS CONTACT US ASKING HOW THEY CAN FILE AN AUTO COMPLAINT .
Here’s how to file a complaint with Colorado’s Auto Industry Division