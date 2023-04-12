Wildfire ignites near Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s fire season is already on the horizon for some parts of the state.

A fire near Woodland Park, CO ignited earlier this week. Titled the Rampart Range Fire, it has since burned through about 20 acres of Forest Service land.

Crews report making good progress on containing the fire, despite it prompting pre-evacuation notices for a neighborhood on the southeastern side of Woodland Park.

The Forest Service still has no word on the cause of the fire, and it is under investigation.

