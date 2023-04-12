Wildfire ignites near Woodland Park

Colorado's fire season is kicking into gear.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s fire season is already on the horizon for some parts of the state.

A fire near Woodland Park, CO ignited earlier this week. Titled the Rampart Range Fire, it has since burned through about 20 acres of Forest Service land.

Crews report making good progress on containing the fire, despite it prompting pre-evacuation notices for a neighborhood on the southeastern side of Woodland Park.

The Forest Service still has no word on the cause of the fire, and it is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far and the first time we've reached 80 degrees....
Cold front brings cooler air, wind, and rain

Latest News

Denver man facing felony charges for threatening congressman
Denver man facing felony charges for threatening congressman
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A modified blackhawk helicopter, AKA a "firehawk," battles the Valley Fire in San Diego County,...
Colorado buying new firefighter helicopter