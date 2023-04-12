Teen and family friend die rescuing children in rough waters

A high school student from Atlanta died last week while rescuing children caught in a strong current at a Florida Beach. (Source: WANF)
By Jasmina Alston and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A high school student from Atlanta died last week rescuing a group of younger children caught in a strong current while visiting a Florida beach.

According to family members, 16-year-old Bryce Brooks was with family friends near Pensacola when the water rescue happened.

They said a close family friend, Charles “Chuck” Johnson, also died trying to help the teenager in the water.

“He was selfless, our son Bryce, while being pulled by currents himself called for help,” the teen’s father, Alfred Brooks, said. “Not for himself, but he called for help for the kids he was saving.”

The Brooks family gives thanks to the community for its support and shared messages about what an amazing young man their son was.

“At a time when we hear so many narratives about young Black boys stealing life from other young Black boys, let it be amplified that Atlanta developed kids that would give up their life for kids,” Brooks said.

The family said Bryce’s actions saved several lives.

A GoFundMe created for the family surpassed its goal within 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish
Karl Beaman’s body was found buried in cement in Aurora, Colorado, nearly a year after the...
2 charged after man’s body found encased in cement under condo
Grand Valley teen hosts community Easter celebration
Grand Valley teen hosts community Easter celebration
Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far and the first time we've reached 80 degrees....
Cold front brings cooler air, wind, and rain

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
Stiff EPA emission limits aim to boost US electric vehicle sales
According to Idaho state code, it is unlawful for people to allow their dogs to harass, chase...
Fish and Game officer shot and killed dog chasing and killing deer