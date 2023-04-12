Grand Junction defends city election cure process

City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke(City of Grand Junction)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another twist in the race for Grand Junction’s at-large city council position.

We told you Monday when the city clerk council candidate Diane Schwenke’s attorney told the city workers made a mistake in setting aside over 380 ballots because missing information or mistakes from voters on the outside of the ballot envelope. That’s called a self-affirmation.

Schwenke claimed that decision limited the ability of voters to cast their ballots.

Grand Junction’s city attorney returned the letter and told Schwenke the city did not break any rules. You can read it unedited below:

Caption

The race between Schwenke and Scott Beilfus is separated by 232 votes with Schwenke losing.

