Feds propose cuts to Colorado River use

Feds propose water cuts to Western states.
Feds propose water cuts to Western states.(USDA / Lance Cheung, snwavideo / YouTube, Pixy.org)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado River is shrinking and several states depend on it for their water supply. The Biden Administration is trying to find a way to equally distribute the water among Western states who rely on it.

On Tuesday, a newly proposed draft from the Bureau of Reclamation outlined three proposed courses of action Western states can take.

Two of the proposed options would slash water usage and revise operations at the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams. The first option suggests a course of no action be taken-to which Western leaders opposed.

The second option calls for major cities to suffer from big time water usage cuts.

The final plan introduced by the feds would distribute water from both reservoirs equally to all Western states benefitting from the Colorado River.

Tommy Beaudreau, the Deputy Secretary of the Interior outlined how the Biden Administration is trying to help fight the drought crisis and what Western leaders are working towards.

“We now have additional resources from the bipartisan infrastructure law and the inflation Reduction Act to enhance the effectiveness of those tools. Let’s not forget the most powerful tool in the toolbox and that is the commitment of me and my colleagues, our tribal partners, and others in the basin to create a resilient Colorado river system for all of our constituents, our economies, our quality of life, and for the environment.” Beaudreau said.

Senator Michael Bennet also weighed in on the proposed plans.

Sen. Bennet issued a statement that said: “This year’s good snowpack can’t be an excuse to kick the can down the road. This SEIS is a constructive step toward sustaining the Colorado River system for the long term, and I continue to urge all seven Basin states to come to an agreement. We have no time to lose.”

Starting this Friday until May 13th, the public can weigh in on the three options proposed by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Tina Peters to be sentenced today
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines
Red Rock Auto graphic
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

The Colorado State Capitol building
Affordable housing bill clears Colorado Senate
Math accelerator graphic
New ‘digital math accelerator’ could boost Colorado math scores
Barry Morphew’s attorney files investigation request against Chaffee County DA
Barry Morphew’s attorney files investigation request against Chaffee County DA
Japanese Beetle Declared Public Nuisance
Japanese Beetle: How to protect your lawn