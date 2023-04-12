Feds propose cuts to Colorado River use

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado River is shrinking and several states depend on it for their water supply. The Biden Administration is trying to find a way to equally distribute the water among Western states who rely on it.

On Tuesday, a newly proposed draft from the Bureau of Reclamation outlined three proposed courses of action Western states can take.

Two of the proposed options would slash water usage and revise operations at the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams. The first option suggests a course of no action be taken-to which Western leaders opposed.

The second option calls for major cities to suffer from big time water usage cuts.

The final plan introduced by the feds would distribute water from both reservoirs equally to all Western states benefitting from the Colorado River.

Tommy Beaudreau, the Deputy Secretary of the Interior outlined how the Biden Administration is trying to help fight the drought crisis and what Western leaders are working towards.

“We now have additional resources from the bipartisan infrastructure law and the inflation Reduction Act to enhance the effectiveness of those tools. Let’s not forget the most powerful tool in the toolbox and that is the commitment of me and my colleagues, our tribal partners, and others in the basin to create a resilient Colorado river system for all of our constituents, our economies, our quality of life, and for the environment.” Beaudreau said.

Senator Michael Bennet also weighed in on the proposed plans.

Sen. Bennet issued a statement that said: “This year’s good snowpack can’t be an excuse to kick the can down the road. This SEIS is a constructive step toward sustaining the Colorado River system for the long term, and I continue to urge all seven Basin states to come to an agreement. We have no time to lose.”

Starting this Friday until May 13th, the public can weigh in on the three options proposed by the Bureau of Reclamation.

