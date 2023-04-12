Colorado buying new firefighter helicopter

An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Mosquito Fire from spreading along Chicken Hawk Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)- With wildfires happening all around Colorado, the State is one step closer to owning a second fire hawk which is specialized as a firefighter chopper.

The craft will cost about $26 million dollars. The first fire hawk will arrive this fire season and the second one will be here after it has been completed and retrofitted.

The Senate President Steve Fenberg’s says “This will allow us to actually own the asset. So we have access to it year round, whenever we want it, we will have our own people flying it maintaining it, it’s actually going to save the state a lot of money in the long run.”

He also stated that the chopper will pay for itself and guarantees Colorado does not have to wait in line for other western states slammed by forest fires.

