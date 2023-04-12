Cloudy and unsettled weather returns to end the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ll still see quite a bit of sunshine today, but a noticeable increase in clouds will accompany that sunshine through much of the day. Rain and mountain snow returns to the region on Thursday and Friday.

Clouds Increase Today

A few passing clouds joined the sunrise over the Western Slope earlier this morning. While we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine across most of the region, clouds will gradually be on the increase, particularly by the afternoon and evening hours. Some rain and higher elevation snow will be possible mostly over the San Juan Mountains east of Highway 550 this afternoon and evening, but we should continue to stay dry and warm elsewhere around the region. We may see a little bit of clearing tonight, but clouds come right back ahead of increasing rain and snow chances across the region on Thursday.

Wet and Unsettled End of the Week

Most of the region will start their Thursday off with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, then clouds will be on the increase once again through much of the day as a cold front approaches the region. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, then we’ll see scattered mountain snow and valley rain developing across the region between 4 PM and 6 PM Thursday afternoon and evening. On again, off again rain and mountain snow will continue to fall at times through Thursday night and much of Friday morning as well. Rain and snow should wind down over the valleys before lunch time on Friday, then the higher elevations to our east will see the rain and snow come to an end by later into the afternoon or early in the evening.

Gusty Wind Potential

We’ve already seen some breezy conditions across the region early this morning, and we’ll continue to see a few rounds of gusty winds over the next few days. Sustained winds will mostly be between 15 and 25 miles per hour, but some wind gusts could get as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour. Some locally higher wind gusts than that will be possible in some of the higher elevations, which could create some visibility issues as snow is coming down.

Drier and Gradually Warmer Weekend

Skies will start clearing out again Friday night and into early Saturday morning, and mostly sunny skies continue through much of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be slow to recover, though, with temperatures only in the middle and upper 50s. We’ll start to see those temperatures warming up again on Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s, then we’re back into the lower and middle 70s by Monday as clouds start to increase a bit more once again.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will continue to gradually increase, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures continue in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some clouds continue to linger around tonight--we’ll call it mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will once again be on the increase on Thursday, but much of the rain holds off until later Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.