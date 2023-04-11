Warmest air so far arrives today, then clouds and rain return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunny skies keep us unseasonably warm for the next couple of days, but clouds and rain will send those temperatures tumbling by the end of the week.

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Continue to Climb

The sunny skies that we saw around the Western Slope on Monday are back once again through the day today, and temperatures are continuing to turn warmer as well. The warmest air we’ve seen so far this year arrives today, and multiple locations will see temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. While middle to upper 60s and lower to middle 70s will be the most common number around the region as a whole, several valley locations will see temperatures in the lower 80s for the first time since September. Clouds will start to increase later this evening and continue to do so through the day on Wednesday. While that will bring temperatures back down a couple of degrees, we’re still looking at widespread temperatures around 10 degrees above average.

Rain and Snow Chances Increase, Temperatures Decrease

The first locations to see some rain and highest-elevation snow will be over the southeast corner of the region later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. The eastern San Juan Mountains and the southern half of the Continental Divide will be most favored for some scattered rain and snow while the rest of us stay dry with increasing clouds. Some isolated rain and highest-elevation snow is possible through the opening half of the day on Thursday, then the best chances for widespread mountain snow and valley rain develops and moves across the region from Thursday evening to Friday morning. We’ll start clearing out once again later in the day on Friday, but we’ll likely see temperatures drop all the way back down into the middle and upper 50s by Friday afternoon.

Gusty Winds Return

As usual with these springtime systems, we’re looking at a couple of windy days through the middle of the week. Wind gusts could range between 25 and 40 miles per hour on Wednesday as clouds start increasing, then some wind gusts could push up toward 40 and 50 miles per hour as rain and snow starts coming down on Thursday. Some of the highest wind gusts will likely happen over the higher elevations, which could create some visibility issues if we get those gusty winds and snow coming down.

Gradually Warmer Again This Weekend

Mostly sunny skies return to the region on Saturday, but temperatures won’t immediately start turning significantly warmer again. Highs will hold in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday, then continued sunny to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday will start pushing temperatures back up into the lower and middle 70s by early next week.

Next 24 Hours

Tuesday plays out almost exactly like Monday around the Western Slope, minus the even warmer temperatures. Highs will climb all the way up to 81° in Grand Junction and Delta, and 78° in Montrose and Cortez. Some small patches of clouds are expected to develop in a few locations across the region this evening and into the overnight hours, so we’ll go with mostly clear to clear skies tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will gradually be on the increase through the day on Wednesday, but we should still see quite a bit of sunshine--enough to warm temperatures back up into the middle and upper 70s to lower 80s.

