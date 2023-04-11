This week starts warm and dry, turns cooler and rainy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunday was our first time reaching 70 degrees in Grand Junction this Spring and the first 70-degree day since October 22. We started our new week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Warmer First, Then Cooler

We’re going to get even warmer before we cool off again late this week. Tuesday will likely warm into the 80s in Grand Junction for the first time since September 29. Other areas will get close, but outside of the Grand Valley, most areas will more likely stay just shy of 80 degrees.

Pollen Levels

Pollen levels are still increasing. Tree pollen, specifically, is high all across the Western Slope. The top allergens are Elm, Poplar, and Juniper, all of which are expected to be at high levels again on Tuesday.

Our Weather Setup

High pressure is centered over northwestern Colorado and southwestern Wyoming. It’s keeping us dry and unseasonably warm for the start of our week. A cold front stretching from southern British Columbia across Washington and Oregon to the northern California Coast is gradually tracking inland. It will bump our high pressure eastward. That cold front will weaken on Tuesday and Wednesday as it moves toward that high pressure, but it will have just enough energy to trigger some rain and high-elevation snow showers all over the mountains. A new low pressure area and its trailing cold front will sneak onshore over the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. That’s likely to be our next weather maker. There’s no big high pressure to help weaken it on approach, and it’s likely to arrive overnight Thursday and bring rain through Friday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear and mild. Sunset is at 7:47 PM. We’ll cool from middle 70s at 6 PM to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and unseasonably warm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 80 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

