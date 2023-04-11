POLL: Do you agree with the Texas abortion ruling?

A ruling in Texas could affect access to the medication across the US.
A ruling in Texas could affect access to the medication across the US.(Robin Marty / Pexels / CC BY 2.0)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Attorney General has already joined in a court fight against the Texas ruling on an anti-vice law dating back to the 1870s that would ban the most widely used abortion medication, mifepristone, in Texas. The pill was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago, and the Justice Department said the drug has since been used by millions of women to end unwanted pregnancies.

Do you agree with the ruling? Let us know by answering this poll, and we’ll talk about the results in the show.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters to be sentenced today
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines
Red Rock Auto graphic
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Schwenke election graphic
Candidate expresses concern about city’s ballot processing

Latest News

"Little pup, lotta attitude"
GALLERY: Pets of the Grand Valley
"The pups enjoying the spring weather!"
Pets of the Grand Valley
bagheera
Grand Rivers pet of the week
In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish