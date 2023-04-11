New ‘digital math accelerator’ could boost Colorado math scores

Supporters of the new program say it could boost Colorado's math scores.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Modern students struggling with math are hardly alone as they make their way through their studies, but students in future years might have a leg up on their predecessors.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that a new digital math platform geared toward boosting math skills will soon be rolled out to districts on an opt-in basis.

Schools and districts statewide who want to use the booster are able to access the program free of charge if they choose to get involved with the program. The program is meant for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade.

Supporters of the program say it will include high-quality instruction materials, training for educators, and after-school tutoring for students.

