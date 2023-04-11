Inmate escapes Rifle Correctional Center
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Rifle Correctional Center Monday morning.
54-year-old Jewel W Gist was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday April 10th at his inmate work assignment of the grounds of the correctional center. He was wearing prison issued green shirt and pants. He’s described as 5-foot-5 and about 170 pounds. white with hazel eyes.
Gist is considered dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him and call 9-1-1.
Gist has been in jail since 2016 doe aggravated robbery.
