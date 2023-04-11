Grand Rivers pet of the week

bagheera
bagheera(kkco)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Bagheera!

Bagheera is a sweet, shy, gentle boy looking for his forever home with a soft bed to lay on. He walks well on a leash and could use some good walks because he has a few pounds to lose. He would do well in a home with another well-balanced dog.

Some extra information about Bagheera:

5 years old, 63 lbs., Australian Shepherd mix, gold and brown brindle with black and white accents.

As always, if you cannot commit to adopting, you can foster. You can fill out an application online.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters to be sentenced today
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Red Rock Auto graphic
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
Candidate expresses concern about city’s ballot processing

Latest News

In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at...
Colorado men charged with poaching fish
Low pressure forming in the Gulf of Mexico could bring heavy rain and wind to parts of the...
Weather Extra: Could a tropical disturbance form in the Gulf of Mexico 4.10.23
Jewel Gist escaped Monday morning April 10.
Inmate escapes Rifle Correctional Center
CMU Mascot
Colorado Mesa University celebrates 98 years