Colorado Mesa University celebrates 98 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is almost a century old, today marks 98 years of learning.

To celebrate, the university held it’s annual day of giving.

For the last six years, CMU has celebrated it’s birthday through a day of giving.

Over 30 clubs campaigned to raise funds.

Everything from doctors without borders, engineering, research, marching band, and football.

Donors can then search through a website and choose the club they wish to donate to.

The campaign with the most student participation will get a $500 bonus.

The campaign with the most donors will get a $2,500 bonus and the campaign that raises the most funds will receive $2,500 as well.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate as an institution by providing all these opportunities to continue to build this place into something great. Today, we have 30, discrete campaigns going on, to celebrate and, frankly, to try and raise money for a whole host of different things,” said John Marshall, president of CMU.

The Rowdy Brass Band came out to play a few tunes.

Staff served carrot cake to students.

There was even a ten foot birthday card available for anyone to write some birthday well wishes.

