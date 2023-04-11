Colorado men charged with poaching fish

By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Six men from the Denver metro area were cited and fined for illegally poaching fish in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the six men have all pleaded guilty to taking 463 pounds of coho and Chinook salmon from the Manistee River last October while using an illegal method.

The men, Agustin Barrera, 29, of Denver; David Cobaxin, 48, of Denver; Alfredo Hernandez, 56, of Denver; Gregorio Hernandez, 49, of Aurora; Leonel Lopez, 38, of Aurora; and Raul Lopez, 37, of Aurora, now has to pay over more than $11 hundred dollars in restitution, fines and other costs.

Seventeen illegally caught salmon were found riverside, according to the press release. Members of the group then led officers back to the group’s vehicles. There, officers found an additional 40 to 50 fish in coolers. Some of the fish had already been filleted.

The amount that the group caught was donated to local families in need.

