Challenger Baseball marks 25 years of adaptive baseball

For over two decades, Challenger Baseball has been challenging the able-bodied norm of baseball to get kids on the field and having fun.
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Baseball season is in full swing. It’s old hat for one western Colorado organization. They’ve been doing it for 25 years.

Challenger Baseball has been helping kids with physical and intellectual challenges get in the game. The group celebrated opening day this week.

For 25 years, Challenger athletes have been partnering with buddies to assist where the athletes may be challenged. CMU student athletes are often buddies for Challenger participants.

Here’s how Carma Brown explained it. She’s the co-director for Challenger Baseball. “Whatever the child’s need is, they have an ability, and then they need some help. So whatever they aren’t able to accomplish on their own, then that’s where the buddy comes into play, whether they need pushed in their wheelchair, or maybe they just need a friend. But what to make them feel comfortable, or whatever they need the buddies fill that need,” said Brown.

