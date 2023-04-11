Architects of Colorado’s ski slope snow awarded after stellar season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With snow season wrapping up, it’s important to remember all the hard work to keep Colorado’s slopes in tip top shape.

Colorado Ski Country USA gives them some recognition and hands out awards to some of the best workers behind the snow each season.

It looks like special effects in a Hollywood film, but this is Patrick Shultz’s real office.

“I love storms. Over and over and over again every night is kind of taxing on your eyes and your brain and your body,” said Shultz.

He’s a snowcat operator at Telluride Resort. And this season has been one of the best he’s ever seen. Mother Nature brought the action and the drama to the slopes this year, but there is roster of guys and gals behind the snow that also deserve some credit for shaping such a great ski season.

They’re not exactly the Golden Globes, but these fancy awards go to the workers nominated by Colorado Ski Country USA. ”I’ve got roughly 35,000 hours sitting in a snowcat,” said Mark Gresset. He’s been a cat driver at Aspen-Snowmass for 44 years. That’s 10 to 12 hours every night grooming that beautiful corduroy that skiers love so much.

“When you just laid a perfect surface, and you don’t see a flaw in it – it looks like your bedroom carpet – that’s perfect. To me that’s perfect,” said Gresset.

He’s a nominee for Groomer of the Year. The machines were making snow in fall, long before the natural stuff started accumulating. Winter Park Resort had its earliest opening day in history.

“We ask for cold temps and a little bit of luck, and we’ll take care of the rest,” said James Schold.

He’s a nominee for Snowmaker of the Year. He made his way to the Rockies from his family farm in Nebraska.

“The way I see it, is that resort is more or less my farm. In the fall, I go plant my crop and spend the rest of the winter taking care of that crop. Then when the summer comes around you, get ready for the next planting season,” Schold said. Every resort has to have a terrain park now, but Sunlight Mountain Resort almost didn’t. To save a fading playground, Ski Patroller Phoebe Shaw decided to wear two hats.

“And now I’m a terrain park director as well,” Shaw said.

She’s a nominee for Terrain Park Specialist of the Year.

So the snow will melt on the 2022-23 ski season, but a flurry of praise will remain for those folks behind the flakes.

