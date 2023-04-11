Affordable housing bill clears Colorado Senate

By Cyndy Koures.
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A big push to increase affordable housing in Colorado cleared the state senate.

It’s a simple plan. The measure would provide $13 million dollars to the Public-Private Collaboration to help develop affordable work-force housing on state-owned land.

It’s just one of several measures in the works.

Backers call it just one part of a complicated puzzle.

“It will transfer this land at a very low cost or almost no cost at all, and take away that major price barrier that often gets in the way of affordable housing projects, which is the cost of land, and then empower these local public private partnerships to take off and build more housing units,” co-sponsor Sen. Dylan Roberts, (D) Avon.The measure moves next to the state house. Roberts expects it to pass easily there and get the governor’s signature.

SB23-001 builds on work from previous sessions, HB21-1274 and SB22-130, regarding the inventory of underutilized properties and state-owned land. The bill would transfer $5 million from the General Fund and $8 million from the Housing Development Grant Fund to the Unused State-Owned Real Property Fund.

