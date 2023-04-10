Sunny and warm stretch continues through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunny, dry, and warm conditions that we’ve seen across the region since the middle of last week are expected to continue through the middle of this week.

Sunny and Warm

After a bit of an increase in clouds on Saturday, we quickly saw plenty of sunshine return to the Western Slope on Sunday. Expect those sunny skies to continue through the opening half of this week, and temperatures will continue to turn warmer in the process. We reached the 70s for the first time since October 22 yesterday in Grand Junction, and we’ll continue to warm through the 70s over the next couple of days. The last time we reached the 80s in Grand Junction was all the way back on September 29, and there could be a couple of locations that get very close to that mark on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will start to increase Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, then partly cloudy skies continue through the day on Wednesday. That should turn temperatures a little bit cooler again by the middle of the week.

Late Week Rain Chances

The extended stretch of drier and warmer conditions winds down as clouds start to really increase across the region on Thursday. Some spotty rain and snow could be possible over the higher elevations on Wednesday, then most of the day on Thursday is dry until the evening when rain and snow becomes much more scattered to widespread. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue to come down Thursday night and much of the day on Friday before things start winding down once again later Friday evening.

Drier Again This Weekend

The rain and the snow heads mostly for the Continental Divide on Saturday, and skies will start to clear out some once again over the lower elevations. Sunny skies are back across much of the region once again on Sunday, and temperatures will gradually start warming back up into the middle and upper 60s--right about average for this time of year.

Next 24 Hours

We’re in for a very clear, calm, and warm next 24 hours around much of the Western Slope. Sunny skies continue for the rest of the day today with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s. Clear skies once again linger around overnight tonight with lows falling into the lower and middle 40s. Tuesday is almost a carbon-copy of Monday, minus the warmer temperatures. Sunny skies continue with most temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. A small handful of locations could just barely reach the lower 80s.

