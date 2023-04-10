Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver

FILE - A Denver Regional Transportation District train sits at a station on Sept. 17, 2018.
FILE - A Denver Regional Transportation District train sits at a station on Sept. 17, 2018.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT
DENVER (AP) — A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department.

The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson.

The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation.

