Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department.

The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson.

The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.