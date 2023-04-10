IRS $80 billion revamp

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tax season is here. The deadline to file for Federal Income taxes is April18, 2023.

In the meantime the government agency that collects your taxes is looking at a makeover. The Internal Revenue Service unveiled its plan to revamp the agency.

It wants to spend $80 billion dollars Congress provided last year to make those changes. The proposed plan would be to hire more than seven thousand new auditors in the next two years. The agency wants to step up enforcement to audit more wealthy people and corporations.

Republicans are opposed to some plans including stepped up enforcement of wealthier Americans.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
Diane Schwenke sends letter to City of Grand Junction over ballot process
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Status of housing market in Grand Valley
Red Rock Auto Group in hot water after dozens of complaints.
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints

Latest News

City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
Diane Schwenke sends letter to City of Grand Junction over ballot process
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) pulls down a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious...
Agbaji scores 28, rallies Jazz past Nuggets 118-114
FILE - Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, center , and his son, Shedeur, right, greet fans...
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders already making an impact
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Status of housing market in Grand Valley