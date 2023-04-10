Denver firm acquires historic Cal Neva resort at Lake Tahoe

FILE - The Denver city skyline on April 1, 2015.
FILE - The Denver city skyline on April 1, 2015.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. (AP) — A Denver-based real estate firm has acquired the Cal Neva Resort & Casino at Lake Tahoe, a historic hotel-casino built along the California-Nevada line in 1926 and once owned by Frank Sinatra but has been shuttered for 10 years.

McWhinney, which owns properties in a half-dozen states including Texas and Massachusetts, announced the deal as part of a partnership with The Kor Group and luxury boutique operator Proper Hospitality.

Chad McWhinney, co-founder, chairman and CEO of McWhinney, said the company is “thrilled for the opportunity to craft the next iteration of this one-of-a-kind resort.”

“Our vision is to reimagine and revitalize this iconic resort with deep historic roots into an exceptional experience for guests and the local community to enjoy for years to come,” he said in a statement Friday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Reno Gazette Journal reported the sale price was estimated to be about $58 million.

Sinatra bought the property in 1960. Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett were among the frequent visitors, and Marilyn Monroe stayed there shortly before her death in 1962.

A group that included Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison bought the Cal Neva in 2018 for $35.8 million after it closed in 2013 and the previous owner filed for bankruptcy in the midst of a remodel. But it’s remained closed ever since.

McWhinney said on its website it plans to offer a world-class spa and wellness retreat on the 13-acre (5-hectare) site, with plans to modernize the existing hotel tower “while retaining some of the original character of public spaces like the historic Indian Room and Frank Sinatra Showroom.”

“We believe the approach Proper Hospitality takes with each of our distinctive projects is the perfect fit for such a rare property,” said Brad Korzen, CEO of Proper Hospitality and The Kor Group. “We strive to create an experience that is anchored to its location and creates long-term lasting value that supports the local community.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
Diane Schwenke sends letter to City of Grand Junction over ballot process
Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Status of housing market in Grand Valley
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines

Latest News

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Election-denying former Colorado clerk avoids jail
FILE - Seraphine Warren, center left, is embraced by state Sen. Shannon Pinto outside the state...
US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman
Democratic state Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui speaks during a news conference at...
Nevada Dems push gun control bills with uncertain future
A snowboarder goes off a jump at Parker-Fitzgerald Cuchara Mountain Park on Sunday, March 19,...
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits