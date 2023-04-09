Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:27 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting
Red Rock Auto Group in hot water after dozens of complaints.
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Status of housing market in Grand Valley
Flooding Prep: County officials offer advice ahead of warmup
Delta County braces for spring flooding

Latest News

Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope, big crowd mark Easter in flower-adorned Vatican square
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Days before the explosion, the woman says a repair technician came to her home because the...
Woman's refrigerator explodes, severely damaging kitchen
Pope Francis celebrates Easter vigil at the Vatican