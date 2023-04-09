‘It was AWESOME’: Motorist captures video of bobcat stalking alligator

Video captured on a Florida road shows an alligator being closely followed by a bobcat.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW, Fla. (Gray News) – Amazing video captured in Florida shows a “once in a lifetime” event involving a bobcat stalking an alligator across the road.

The video was posted by Cathy Terry on Facebook, who was driving when she saw the Florida alligator on the grassy shoulder after crossing the road in Bartow on March 28.

A bobcat can be seen slowly crossing the road behind the alligator.

Terry said she thought it was just “another Polk County traffic jam” and started taking a photo of the alligator when the bobcat suddenly appeared.

“It was AWESOME,” Terry wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Once in a lifetime.”

Terry said the bobcat “eventually gave up.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Housing market up 25% in 2022
Status of housing market in Grand Valley
Red Rock Auto Group in hot water after dozens of complaints.
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints
Flooding Prep: County officials offer advice ahead of warmup
Delta County braces for spring flooding

Latest News

Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
1 dead in wreck after teen steals family SUV
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time,...
King Charles III’s coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
Video captured in Florida shows an alligator being stalked by a bobcat.
'It was AWESOME': Motorist captures video of bobcat stalking alligator
A Nebraska church wrapped up a campaign on Easter Sunday to raise money to help its community...
‘Love your neighbor’: Church raises $520K to erase community’s medical bills