Diane Schwenke sends letter to City of Grand Junction over ballot process

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Diane Schwenke’s law firm sent a letter to the City of Grand Junction’s City Clerk Amy Phillips and City Attorney John Shaver.

The letter expresses concerns over the conduct of the City Council election over the rejection of 373 ballots.

“My understanding is that you have rejected otherwise qualified ballots for missing signature, missing date, or missing printed name. I further understand that you are not allowing voters to cure these issues and have advised voters in these same circumstances that they are ineligible to cure any purported deficiency,” the letter reads.

It goes on to say rejecting the ballots interferes with the voters’ fundamental First Amendment rights and their Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection under the law.

“If these processes are not immediately corrected, we will seek relief from the District Court,” the letter reads.

