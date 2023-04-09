Beautiful Easter Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures continue warming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

Our Saturday has seen overcast skies throughout most of the day, but overnight, most of the cloud cover will push eastward, leading to partly cloudy to clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper thirties for Grand Junction and mid-thirties for Montrose as our low.

Easter Sunday, we will start the early morning hours with temperatures in the lower forties but warm to the lower sixties by noon and lower seventies by the evening hours as our high in Grand Junction. Montrose will warm up to the mid-sixties, and throughout the day, across the Western Slope, partly cloudy to sunny skies will be present.

Upcoming Week:

For our Monday and Tuesday, high pressure will build into the state leading to sunshine throughout the day, where temperatures will continue warming. Tuesday will be the warmest, with Grand Junction reaching temperatures reaching the lower eighties while Montrose will sit in the mid-seventies.

Wednesday, temperatures will slowly taper off as partly cloudy skies become present again. Temperatures will hover in the mid to lower seventies for Grand Junction and Montrose by Thursday before our next weather maker arrives by Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker:

By Friday, another rain and snowmaker into the state. With temperatures staying warm for the valleys, the rain will be present while the mountains will receive snowfall. A cold front will push through along with the next rain and snowmaker.

Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures that will hover into the mid to lower sixties. The following day on Saturday, temperatures will sit in the lower sixties for Grand Junction and mid-fifties for Montrose as conditions become dry again. However, the mountains can still see snowfall in the morning before subsiding in the afternoon.

