Status of housing market in Grand Valley

Housing market up 25% in 2022
Housing market up 25% in 2022(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:35 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a double-edged sword. Mesa County home prices are up, but so is the number of homes on the market.

Bray Real Estate Agency released its March 2023 report. The total number of homes sold compared to last year is down -29 percent, and homes are staying on the market longer.

The median price is up .5 percent compared to last year. Call it supply and demand, the number of homes for sale jumped 86 percent.

That keeps prices in check. The median house value is now $370,000.

“So it’s actually a good time for the buyer because at the same point in time last year, it was a buyer frenzy out there,” said Brian Donaldson. “If you were actually involved in that, you know, and so, right now, we’re already starting to see multiple offers in the marketplace.”

The first quarter of 2023 showed a 29 percent decrease in overall residential sales compared to 2022.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Mesa County Treasurer retracts warning, says investors were not breaking the law
Mesa County Treasurer retracts warning, says investors were not breaking the law
File - police lights
Police digging out body found in concrete grave under condo
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting

Latest News

Washington Nationals' Alex Call watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher...
Call, Candelario start game with homers, Nats beat Rox 10-5
Red Rock Auto Group in hot water after dozens of complaints.
Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints
Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Grand Junction police identify officers in deadly shooting
Flooding Prep: County officials offer advice ahead of warmup
Delta County braces for spring flooding