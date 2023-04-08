Red Rock Auto Group collects over a dozen complaints

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Red Rock Auto Group faced over a dozen complaints in the last two years.

Equity skimming mentions of forgery, and misuse of dealer plates are just a few of the complaints against Red Rock Auto Group, Red Rock Nissan, Kia, and the Hyundai dealership, all in Grand Junction.

We submitted an open records request to see the complaints for ourselves but are still waiting. In the meantime, Anne Landman, a Grand Junction blogger got her hands on the same complaints and shared them with us.

The obtained records breakdown fifteen complaints filed over the past two years. The majority of the complaints alleged Red Rock failed to provide titles to vehicles purchased by customers.

The second most filed complaint claims the dealership engaged in unfair advertising practices-dealerships sold vehicles for higher than the original, advertised price.

Two of the complaints filed are considered felonies in Colorado-equity skimming and forgery.

Equity skimming is when a dealership takes a vehicle with a loan and sells the vehicle to a third party without getting permission from the creditor on the loan.

In Colorado the practice of equity skimming is considered a class six felony. Forgery is considered a class five felony.

The Colorado Department of Revenue’s Auto Industry Division reports it reviewed all the submitted complaints and closed them.

In all of the complaints the auto industry found Red Rock violated one or more state statutes and issued warnings to the group.

No complaints were submitted against other dealers in the Valley.

