Clouds dim the sky, but we’ll stay dry for Easter Weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the midst of a warming trend, we’re heading into a weekend with cloud-filtered sun but overall pleasant conditions.

This Weekend’s Weather

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with just peeks of sun. The clouds can deliver scattered areas of snow in the mountains, but we’ll stay dry in Western Colorado. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s. Easter Sunday will brighten and become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Increasing Pollen

Pollen is increasing, too. Pollen levels from trees were measured at moderate-high levels on Friday. They’re expected to increase to high levels on Saturday. The top allergens are elm, poplar, and juniper. The pollen count is high, to be sure, but we’re among the lowest pollen levels in the state right now. Pollen levels elsewhere are significantly higher.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Sunset is at 7:44. we’ll cool from lower 60s at 6 PM to upper 40s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly cloudy. The day will start chilly, we’ll warm quickly through the 40s and 50s and into the 60s. High temperatures in the afternoon will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez.

