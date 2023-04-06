Students take flight: Ecoflight teaches the importance of conservation

A non-profit out of Aspen is teaching people about the importance of conservation.
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A non-profit out of Aspen is teaching people about the importance of conservation.

Ecoflight is a non-profit that takes students, politicians, and activists alike up in small single engine airplanes to experience landscapes to better understand conservation efforts.

The program gives people a bird eye view of vast landscapes, anything from monuments, rivers, to old mine sites.

Bruce Gordon, the founder of Ecoflight, said the program has paved the way for other generations to pick up the mantle in the fight for conservation.

“Future generations are going to chart the course for future conservation efforts.” Gordon said.

The experience people get from the program helps to spur conservation talks.

“So we have this program that’s been going on for many years, we take kids over multi states, people from all over the country come together, and they go on these flights and get educate...so the word really gets out, you reach a lot of people.” Gordon said.

Ecoflight has partnered with over 400 individual organizations to help fight against degradation of lands across the United States.

Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Survey
Health Department doesn't suffer from budget cut
Athletes of the Week: Sharrar, Durbano & CMU Baseball
